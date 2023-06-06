Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.49. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.87 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.69 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.

LULU stock opened at $356.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.24. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $258.79 and a one year high of $389.06.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,128,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $180,458,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $146,557,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

