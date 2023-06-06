TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) versus Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Head-To-Head Contrast

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Park City Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Park City Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $2.56 billion 0.46 $183.00 million $0.61 26.31 Park City Group $18.05 million 8.83 $4.00 million $0.25 34.64

Volatility and Risk

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Park City Group. TELUS International (Cda) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park City Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

TELUS International (Cda) has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park City Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) 6.38% 17.21% 8.05% Park City Group 28.13% 12.06% 10.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TELUS International (Cda) and Park City Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 9 0 2.69 Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus price target of $26.42, suggesting a potential upside of 64.59%. Park City Group has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.47%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than Park City Group.

Summary

Park City Group beats TELUS International (Cda) on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc. is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K. Fields in May 1990 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

