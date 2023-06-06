Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives $44.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

TS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,062,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,011.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 943,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 858,826 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Trading Down 0.2 %

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.