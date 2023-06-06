Terran Coin (TRR) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Terran Coin has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $1,235.15 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terran Coin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

