Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.92 Per Share

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Textron in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $4.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.84. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

TXT stock opened at $63.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. Textron has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Textron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

