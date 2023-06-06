The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Stake Boosted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 430.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 195.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAN shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $403.07 million, a P/E ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.38. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently -108.70%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

