The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $36.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

CC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of CC opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Chemours has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemours will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

