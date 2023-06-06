The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $12.81 Per Share

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cooper Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $12.81 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.75. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.79 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $16.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.89.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $353.55 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $395.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 299,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,909,000 after acquiring an additional 41,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

