The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lessened by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after purchasing an additional 812,278 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,617,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $293.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

