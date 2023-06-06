The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $36.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.89. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,283,471.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 27,401 shares valued at $1,946,233. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 434.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

