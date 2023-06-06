The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 17,418 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $99,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $270.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $273.09.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

