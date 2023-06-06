The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 79,188 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 113.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,188 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $37,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Up 1.8 %

TFX opened at $240.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.65. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $286.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CL King started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.38.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

