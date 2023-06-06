The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.34% of Alliant Energy worth $46,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.