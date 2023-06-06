The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,940 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $41,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $490,918,000 after acquiring an additional 78,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 14.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,512,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $145,274,000 after acquiring an additional 323,649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $148,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,153,707 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $136,717,000 after purchasing an additional 78,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $136,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,070 shares in the company, valued at $37,389,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,389,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,079. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDC Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.82%.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

