The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 535,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,347 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $109,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,573,000 after buying an additional 892,130 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,659,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,608,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,278,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $209.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

