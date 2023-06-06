The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 60,110 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,309,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.