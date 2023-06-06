Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $9.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.94.
A number of research firms recently commented on TWKS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Thoughtworks Trading Down 8.9 %
Thoughtworks stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.90.
About Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
