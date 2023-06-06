Toro (TTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) will announce its 4/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Toro has set its FY23 guidance at $4.70-$4.90 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Toro to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Toro Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $101.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.41 and its 200-day moving average is $109.09. Toro has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Toro by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Toro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

