Torrid (CURV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its 4/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 7th. Analysts expect Torrid to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Torrid has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $301.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Torrid to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of CURV stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. Torrid has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

A number of research firms recently commented on CURV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Torrid in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 85.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.