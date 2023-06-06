Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TZOO. Barrington Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo Stock Performance

TZOO opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 220.30% and a net margin of 10.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $56,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,858,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,317,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 262,494 shares of company stock worth $1,902,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.