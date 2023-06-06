TriCo Bancshares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

TCBK opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 5,000 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

