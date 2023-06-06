Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 8,808 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 440,400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

