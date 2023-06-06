Twin Tree Management LP Buys Shares of 1,448 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 20.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,829,000 after buying an additional 3,290,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,767 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,000,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,480 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,315,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 317.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 738,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

OPCH opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

