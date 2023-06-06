Twin Tree Management LP Decreases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $89.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

