Twin Tree Management LP Grows Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 124.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.40. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,021 shares of company stock worth $6,551,993. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

