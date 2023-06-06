Twin Tree Management LP Has $306,000 Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,799 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daventry Group LP boosted its stake in PTC by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 145,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after buying an additional 45,742 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in PTC by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,237 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $2,001,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of PTC by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 509,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC Stock Performance

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $613,671.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $400,868.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $613,671.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 513,212 shares of company stock valued at $65,452,386. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.97 and a 1-year high of $139.91.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.