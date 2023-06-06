Twin Tree Management LP Invests $173,000 in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,760,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,334,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 6,425.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,543,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,471 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,495,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,473,000 after buying an additional 1,219,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,501,000 after buying an additional 189,283 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $75.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $348.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.