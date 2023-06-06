Twin Tree Management LP Invests $638,000 in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,138,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 820,082 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,183,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after acquiring an additional 316,345 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,954,000 after acquiring an additional 271,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

