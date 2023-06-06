Twin Tree Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 36,235 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Light & Wonder by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jamie Odell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Light & Wonder Price Performance

LNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.38.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

