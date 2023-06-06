Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $340,000 Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after buying an additional 510,799 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 743,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,927,000 after buying an additional 481,427 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 858.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,528,000 after buying an additional 357,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $25,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,649 shares of company stock valued at $35,129,913 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.98. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.