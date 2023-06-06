Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,808 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.4 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

