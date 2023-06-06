Twin Tree Management LP Takes Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EWH opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

