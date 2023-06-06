Twin Tree Management LP Trims Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $286.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.92. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.25 and a 200-day moving average of $271.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock valued at $455,611 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Stories

