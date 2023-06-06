Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $16.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently -72.51%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $107,776.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $107,776.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $84,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,829.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $289,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

