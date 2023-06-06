Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $16.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Two Harbors Investment Price Performance
Shares of TWO stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment
In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $107,776.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $107,776.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $84,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,829.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $289,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period.
About Two Harbors Investment
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.