U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) & Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Financial Survey

U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Rating) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares U Power and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U Power N/A N/A N/A Garrett Motion 10.43% -289.60% 14.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of Garrett Motion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Garrett Motion $3.60 billion 0.15 $390.00 million $0.72 11.24

This table compares U Power and Garrett Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for U Power and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Garrett Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Garrett Motion has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.41%. Given Garrett Motion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Garrett Motion is more favorable than U Power.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats U Power on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U Power

U Power Limited is a vehicle sourcing services provider. The Company developed battery-swapping stations for compatible EVs and is operating manufacturing factory. U Power Limited is based in Shanghai, China.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

