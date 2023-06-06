Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Price Performance
Shares of ULBI opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.00 and a beta of 1.27. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ultralife
In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,046,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,497.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 6,500 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,046,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,497.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,256 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $82,644.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,040,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,113.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,556 shares of company stock worth $220,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultralife (ULBI)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.