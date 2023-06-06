Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Price Performance

Shares of ULBI opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.00 and a beta of 1.27. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultralife

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,046,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,497.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 6,500 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,046,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,497.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,256 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $82,644.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,040,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,113.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,556 shares of company stock worth $220,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

Ultralife Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Ultralife during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

