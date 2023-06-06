UMA 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.47 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 6th. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00006874 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $126.21 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UMA Token Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 114,144,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,778,064 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

