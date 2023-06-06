UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $21.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UMH shares. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel O. Landy purchased 1,900 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,751.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,482 shares of company stock valued at $71,028. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $15.75 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $21.46. The company has a market cap of $956.98 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -122.39%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

