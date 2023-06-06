United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of UG stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $39.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.46.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%.
United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
