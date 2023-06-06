United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of UG stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $39.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.46.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

