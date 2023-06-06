Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $35.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

UNVR opened at $35.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 61.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 14.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

