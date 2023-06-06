Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $783,358.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 621,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,537.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after buying an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 122,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,409,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,905 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UTI opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $221.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.14, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

