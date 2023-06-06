US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $46.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. Research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $99,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $99,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $761,145.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,094 shares of company stock worth $985,869. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,879,000 after buying an additional 9,471,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in US Foods by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,642,000 after buying an additional 2,481,753 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $68,956,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,364 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Stories

