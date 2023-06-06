USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 12,663 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth $6,816,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in Fortinet by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Shares of FTNT opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

