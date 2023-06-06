USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 15,980 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,447 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,617 shares of company stock worth $6,189,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BBY opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

