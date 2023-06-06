USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 3,728 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.