USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 8,900 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.19.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE GPN opened at $98.07 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.79.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -212.76%.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

