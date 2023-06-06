USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $137.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

