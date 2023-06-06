USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20,788.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock opened at $224.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $218.61 and a 1-year high of $356.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.48.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.93.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

