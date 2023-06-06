USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 15,500 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

